Kendall Jenner To Kylie Jenner: Celebs Who Have Rocked In Slit-dresses

Time and again celebrities have wowed their fans with their exceptional sartorial choices especially when it comes to slit-dresses as it adds more elegance. The slit-dresses trend has now picked up the pace and we have seen celebs slaying in it. Be it any fiery number or a subtle one. If you are looking forward to adding slit-dresses to your wardrobe, then you have come to the perfect place. Here is a collection of slit-dresses donned by celebs to take cues from.

Beyonce

Beyonce is one of the dominant pop music singers. Apart from that, fans hail the star for her splendid fashion statements. Beyonce has consistently made heads turn by her Met Gala and red carpet appearances. She is one of the stars who is also known for nailing slit-dresses.

Have a look at Beyonce’s Slit-dresses here:

Long White thigh-high slit dress with a hat

Mustard long gown with a thigh-high slit

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is popular for stealing the limelight with her stupendous fashion sense. She is one of the celebs who has never failed to surprise her fans with her sartorial choices. Her Instagram profile is jaw-dropping. Kylie Jenner is one of the celebs who have rocked slit-dresses better than most.

Have a look at Kylie Jenner’s slit dresses here:

Green Gown with a long slit

Black Boss lady look

Kendall Jenner

Apart from being a popular actor and model, Kendall Jenner is hailed by fans for her statement dresses. The beauty mogul has consistently wowed her fans, be it red carpet looks or bikini looks. With that being said, Kendall Jenner is tall and has a perfect physique for slit dresses. She has set temperatures soaring by donning slit-dresses on several occasions.

Have a look at Kendall Jenner’s slit dress collection here:

Black Gown with a long slit

Maxi dress with a slit

