Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Curves In These Glamorous Body-con Dresses

Kylie Jenner is an American television celebrity who has been appearing on the television on the reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians since 2007. She has recently opened her own cosmetics called Kylie Cosmetics and gone on to become one of the youngest billionaires in the world. Kylie Jenner is also known for setting fashion trends with her sartorial choices of clothes. Here are a few moments from this celeb’s fashion when she sported bodycon dresses:

Kylie Jenner in a red bodycon dress

In this picture, Kylie Jenner decked up as a Christmas gift in a red glittery bodycon dress. It was bandeau details with embellishments. The dress seemed to accentuate Kylie’s fit and fab body perfectly.

To complete the Christmas ensemble, she put on a wrapping bow in her head like an accessory. She also paired her dress with diamond earrings. She left her hair open in a wavy style. Kylie Jenner kept her makeup minimalistic with brownish nude lipstick. She looked every bit of the diva that she is.

Kylie Jenner in a grey bodycon dress

In this picture, Kylie is seen sporting a grey sheer printed bodycon dress with full sleeves. But what attracted the attention in this picture is Kylie’s yellow hair giving her a very Tangled vibe.

She has carried a yellow handbag to compliment her hair and break the monotony of the grey. She accessorised her look with diamond earrings, a bracelet and a watch. Kylie kept her makeup extremely minimalistic.

Kylie Jenner in a blue bodycon dress

In this picture, Kylie Jenner is seen wearing a sky-blue bodycon dress with high neck and full-sleeves. Kylie styled her hair in a high, sleek ponytail.

She accessorised her look with diamond studs and a bracelet. She also had a blue small handbag. She had minimalistic makeup to complement her dress. The dress accentuated Kylie’s athletic curves doing justice to the diva.

