Kendall Jenner's Controversies That Created A Scandal In The Entertainment World

Kendall Jenner is the fourth sister of the Kardashian family, an American socialite, media personality, businesswoman and model. She is known for appearing in the E! TV reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians. Kendall has gradually outgrown her Kardashian image and made her name in the modelling industry. Along with being amongst the top demanded top models, Kendall Jenner is undeniably the most controversial Kardashian as she has been in the news highlights for all the wrong reasons. Although there had been numerous events where Kendall took the backlash from the media, take a look at some of her top controversies until now.

Pepsi controversy

The Pepsi ad which premiered in April 2017, and saw a massive criticism and backlash from the public all over the world. In the ad, Jenner was seen cheerfully watching a protest and then joining it later. Pepsi was accused of stealing moments from the Black Lives Matter movement and was slammed of deprecating the emotion behind those who were involved in the protests. After the issue, Pepsi was quick to remove the ad and Jenner received major criticism.

Frye festival controversy

The supermodel was one of the celebrities who endorsed the Frye festival in 2017. The main issue was that the elite attendees who had paid thousands of dollars for their tickets didn't receive proper food, security or accommodation as expected. The fest was then postponed and the organisers are now facing lawsuits.

Kendall Jenner and the Vogue afro shoot

The 24-year-old model was severely reprimanded for donning an Afro hairstyle in her Vogue photoshoot. The issue was about not taking a black model for this photoshoot which would have been more respectful to the race. Although Vogue later apologised for causing any offence due to their photoshoot.

Kendall Jenner booed at The Ravens VS Rams NFL Game?

Kendall Jenner attended the Ravens vs Rams NFL game on November 26 and when the face cam spotted Kendall along with Kylie and friends, the fans of both the teams booed them. The games were taking place at LA Memorial Coliseum.

Proactiv and Kendall Jenner.

The acne-treatment brand Proactiv faced a backlash along with Kendall Jenner for their association and endorsement. The accusation pointed on the fact that Kendall shouldn't be endorsing a brand she doesn't use. Reportedly, Christie Kidd, who is a Beverly Hills-based physician assistant, was responsible for Jenner’s complexion and yet Proactiv was being credited for the socialite's clear skin and complexion.

