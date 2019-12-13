Kendall Jenner Mocks Kylie’s Big Lips And Rubs Makeup All Over Her Face

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is a TV show that features the Kardashian sisters and their daily lives. In an upcoming episode of the show, the family members are trading personalities, and Kendall Jenner does a perfect impersonation of her sister, Kylie Jenner. Here is a sneak-peek into the promo of the upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode in which Kendall mocks Kylie:

Kendall Jenner’s hilarious impersonation of Kylie Jenner

Kendall Jenner recently did a perfect imitation of her makeup mogul younger sister, Kylie Jenner. In the promo of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kendall Jenner mocked Kylie Jenner’s oversised lips and the love of lining them to make them look bigger. In the clip, Kendall mocks Kylie for her penchant of colourful wigs, donning a long pink number and coloured sweatshirts. Kendall Jenner is first seen at the lunch table with the rest of the family. The video then cuts to Kendall Jenner smearing on one of Kylie Jenner’s lip kits all over the bottom part of her face, making it look exaggerated.

It appears that everyone except for Kylie Jenner traded identities for lunch. The last shot of the video shows Kylie Jenner calling and praising Kendall Jenner’s version of her. However, Kylie Jenner had toned down the lip overlining from her one on one time. In the last shot, Kourtney Kardashian can be seen dressed like her sister Kim Kardashian, in a plunging black tank top, shades, blazing tan and long black straight dark hair. Kris Jenner is wearing a blonde, wavy wig, and trying to impersonate Khloe Kardashian.

More about Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is an American socialite, media personality, businesswoman and model. She is known for he cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics and starring in the E! reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians. Kylie Jenner’s approximated net worth totals to $1 billion.

