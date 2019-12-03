The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kendall Jenner Booed At The Ravens VS Rams NFL Game? See Video

Television News

Apparently Kendall Jenner was booed by the NFL crowd when she was covered by the celebrity spotting camera in the stadium. See all the videos from the stadium.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner attended the Ravens VS Rams NFL game on November 26. While she was spotted by the cameraman on the Jumbotron screen, fans of both the teams booed her presence. She was joined by her group of friends, including Gigi Hadid’s ex-boyfriend Tyler Cameron, and Stassie Karanikolaou, and sister Kylie Jenner.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Splash News (@splashnews) on

Also Read | Malaika Arora Vs Kendall Jenner: Who Slayed The Red Tulle Gown Better?

The Los Angeles Rams lost the game to the Baltimore Ravens. However, fans of the two teams yelled their spite in unison. Some fans from the venue, LA Memorial Coliseum, shared snippets of the moment when the Jenner sisters were shown on the big screen. Kendall Jenner had an awkward look on her face.

Here is the video: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall fan page⚡ (@kendnlljenner) on

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Puts Up An Instagram Post In Support Of Caitlyn Jenner

Despite all that happened, the Kendall Jenner clan seemed relaxed in the VIP section. Kendall Jenner was seen taking Instagram videos and taking a sip of her drink. Her all-black outfit with a hoodie and jumper was rather cosy and the model enjoyed the game. There were several paparazzi videos doing the rounds.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall fan page⚡ (@kendnlljenner) on

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Looks Ravishing And Stuns In Her Beach Fashion Attire | See Pics

Also Read | Kendall Jenner's Best Chic Looks That Will Inspire You To Refresh Your Wardrobe

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG