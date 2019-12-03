Kendall Jenner Booed At The Ravens VS Rams NFL Game? See Video

Kendall Jenner attended the Ravens VS Rams NFL game on November 26. While she was spotted by the cameraman on the Jumbotron screen, fans of both the teams booed her presence. She was joined by her group of friends, including Gigi Hadid’s ex-boyfriend Tyler Cameron, and Stassie Karanikolaou, and sister Kylie Jenner.

Also Read | Malaika Arora Vs Kendall Jenner: Who Slayed The Red Tulle Gown Better?

The Los Angeles Rams lost the game to the Baltimore Ravens. However, fans of the two teams yelled their spite in unison. Some fans from the venue, LA Memorial Coliseum, shared snippets of the moment when the Jenner sisters were shown on the big screen. Kendall Jenner had an awkward look on her face.

Here is the video:

Entire stadium boos when Kendall and Kylie Jenner are shown on Jumbotron at LA Rams game. pic.twitter.com/fSdaw6wl2j — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 26, 2019

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Puts Up An Instagram Post In Support Of Caitlyn Jenner

Well, the Rams lost, but at least Ravens and Rams came together as one in the stadium to boo Kendall Jenner. #BALvsLAR — meh (@fkasdotbailey) November 26, 2019

Went to the rams game and Kendall Jenner was there and the stadium boo’d her when they showed her on the Jumbotron 💀 — GEN MAR 🥵 (@310henny) November 26, 2019

Despite all that happened, the Kendall Jenner clan seemed relaxed in the VIP section. Kendall Jenner was seen taking Instagram videos and taking a sip of her drink. Her all-black outfit with a hoodie and jumper was rather cosy and the model enjoyed the game. There were several paparazzi videos doing the rounds.

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Looks Ravishing And Stuns In Her Beach Fashion Attire | See Pics

Also Read | Kendall Jenner's Best Chic Looks That Will Inspire You To Refresh Your Wardrobe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.