Harry Styles Eats Cod Sperm To Avoid Kendall Jenner's Question, Watch Video

British singer Harry Styles is one of the seven celebrity hosts, who have been temporarily roped in as the host of The Late Late Show, as James Cordon is busy filming for his untitled next. Fans are excited to watch the upcoming episode of the show, as Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles' former girlfriend, will be seen as a guest. Recently, the early viewers of the show released an exclusive sneak-peak from the much-anticipated episode, in which Harry Styles chooses to consume Cod sperm instead of answering Kendall Jenner’s questions, as they participated in Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts. Here are all the details.

What was the question?

As per the rules of Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts, the participants of the game will have to either answer the questions or eat/drink the unusual food items presented to them. In the video released, Kendal Jenner enquired about Harry’s previous albums which were dedicated to her. However, Harry Styles chose to eat Cod’s sperms instead of answering Kendall’s question. While the official video of Styles and Kendall's game is yet to stream in India, several reports have suggested that the British singer also commented on his One Direction members. Take a look at the viral video:

Spill your guts or fill your guts #TheLateLateShow with @Harry_Styles final part pic.twitter.com/FiW9VOuBML — indigo (@pottorfingnouis) December 11, 2019

Spill your guts or fill your guts #TheLateLateShow with @Harry_Styles part 3 pic.twitter.com/6YT6VcbGJo — indigo (@pottorfingnouis) December 11, 2019

Fans react:

We damn know Harry won't answer anything so... #TheLateLateShow pic.twitter.com/dcX8xw1csz — vicky is seeing harry 🌟 (@stylesparkly) December 11, 2019

kendall: rank liam,Louis, niall,zayn....

harry : *right then started eating that disgusting food without listening the whole question* #TheLateLateShow pic.twitter.com/ymjtfRlCak — Dipika👀||Stans OT5|| (@Dipika_1dlover) December 11, 2019

