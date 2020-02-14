Kendall Jenner's Hilarious Moments From 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is one of the most followed international shows ever. Kendall Jenner is such a person who is liked for her authenticity and sassy attitude. Have look at a few of her funniest moments on the show.

Kendall Jenner's most funny moments

1. The weird walk

Back in 2018, Kendall Jenner had the funkiest ways of entertaining the audience. The much-loved model had several candid moments on the show. One of them was when she was dressed in a white gown and had her hair done in the most amusing way. She did a slow walk in front of the camera which left her fans in splits.

2. When she got frustrated about eating

Kendall Jenner had the funniest encounter with her mother when she got annoyed about eating. The two were at a table outdoor when the confrontation occurred. Kendall said she could have broken her nail and still the first thing that her mother would ask her would be about her meal. She was in such disbelief; fans could not stop talking about it.

3. When Kendall announced Kylie’s new manager

This was one of the sassiest moments of Kendall Jenner. She and Kylie wanted to tell their mother that she is not the manager anymore and that Kylie wants Scott to be her manager now. Kendall mercilessly decided to spill the beans with zero sugar coating. This one left the fans in awe and amusement.

Read Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner's Equation Will Give You Sibling Goals; Read To Know Why

Also read Kendall Jenner No-makeup And Natural Makeup Looks On Instagram Redefine Skincare Goals

4. When Kendall became Kylie for the season finale

The impersonation episode is considered as one of the funniest episodes ever. Kendall Jenner had decided to become Kylie Jenner for the episode and her imitation was simply on point. She mocked Kylie’s makeup tutorial as well. She actually applied the colour across the lining of her lip. She was hailed for this episode.

Image Courtesy: Kendall Jenner Instagram

Read Gigi Hadid And Kendall Jenner Twin On Runway In Sheer Outfits | See Pics

Also read Kendall Jenner Meets Rumoured Boyfriend Ben Simmons' parents

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.