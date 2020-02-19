Kendall Jenner's Pic With Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Luka Sabbat Sets Tongues Wagging

Model Kendall Jenner was recently seen getting cosy with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian’s former fling Luka Sabbat after her photo exhibition in London. Taking to Instagram, Kendall Jenner shared a series of pictures of her celebration after the Burberry Show. One of the pictures has Kendall being close to Luka Sabbat.

In the first picture, Kendall Jenner can be seen leaning on the sofa. Kendall Jenner opted for a quirky printed maxi dress. She paired the body-hugging dress with a chain strap bag and oversized gold earrings. Minimalistic makeup and hair tied in a neat bun completed Kendall Jenner's look.

In the second picture, Kendall Jenner can be seen posing very close to Kourtney Kardashian’s alleged ex-fling Luka Sabbat. The duo’s candid pictures featured them being extremely close. Kendall Jenner can be seen smiling while Luka Sabbat is seen gazing at her.

Luka Sabbat was seen sporting a black suit which he paired with a white t-shirt inside. The cosy picture of the duo has taken social media by storm.

Have a look at Kendall Jenner’s picture here:

ALSO READ| Kendall Jenner Is Quite A Daring Lady When It Comes To Her Red Carpet Outfits! See Pics!

ALSO READ| Things We Learnt About Kendall Jenner From Her Interview With A Leading Magazine

ALSO READ| Kendall Jenner Is Among The Most Successful Teenagers Of This Generation, Here's How

As per reports, Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat were casually dating in August 2018 but Kourtney reportedly called it quits two months later in October. Kourtney Kardashian separated from the hunk before things got serious between the duo. As per reports, it is also said that for Kourtney Kardashian it was a fun fling as she was and is more focused on important things like her kids and work.

ALSO READ| Harry Styles And Kendall Jenner Get Together At After Party Of 2020 BRIT Awards

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.