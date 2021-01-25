Kenneth Branagh To Play U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson In The Upcoming Series?

Actor Kenneth Branagh, who is known for his roles in films like Henry V, Murder on the Orient Express, Hamlet, Much Ado About Nothing, Thor and many more, is all set to woo fan with his acting skills in the upcoming series. Kenneth Branagh is all set to play the role of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a new upcoming Sky TV series. The five-part drama will revolve around the events surrounding the UK Prime Minister, the government and the country in the face of the first wave of the global pandemic.

According to Deadline, the project first appeared as part of a deal between Michael Winterbottom, the director of The Trip, and Fremantle's Passenger, Richard Brown, the creator of True Detective. The series will be bankrolled by Passenger and Michael Winterbottom under their banner Revolution Films. The series is being co-written by Michael Winterbottom alongside Kieron Quirke and will direct all five episodes.

Winterbottom is also going to executive produce alongside Richard Brown. Melissa Parmenter from the Revolution Films will be producing alongside Anthony Wilcox and Josh Hyams. Tim Shipman, the political editor of The Sunday Times, is said to be a consultant in the series.

About the series

It will track the impact of the pandemic on Britain and the response of scientists, nurses, and doctors to contain and overcome the virus. It is based on the first-hand testimony of people, including those from Downing Street, the Department of Health, the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergency Preparedness (SAGE) and hospitals and care homes across the country.

According to Deadline, Winterbottom said that the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be remembered forever. He added that this was a time when the country came together to battle an invisible enemy. A time when people were more mindful of the value of community than ever. He revealed that the series blends countless true stories from Boris Johnson in Number 10 to frontline workers around the country, chronicling the efforts of scientists, physicians, home care workers, and politicians to protect everyone from the virus. Filming of the series will commence in early 2021 and is will premiere in autumn 2022.

