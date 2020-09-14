Kesha Shares Her Favourite Skincare Products Through Unboxing Video On YouTube

Kesha has been active on social media since the lockdown began. She has been sharing a number of posts about her personal and professional life. The singer recently decided to start her own YouTube channel. Kesha decided to go for an unboxing video as her first upload on the page. Read more to know about Kesha’s recent video about her favourite skincare items.

Kesha's first Youtube video

In the unboxing video, Kesha is seen opening al her favourite skincare products. She starts with a box full of Bawdy butt masks and she says that it has become kind of her thing now and even calls herself the “butt mask lady”. In the video, she also unboxed a couple of products from the brand 11Skin. Kesha revealed that she often uses these products before special occasions. She removed three different three sheet masks from 111Skin. She displayed a couple of masks from the brands that are some of her favourite products. She reveals that using these products certainly help her lot and even talked about different products from Peter Thomas Roth. Seeing the singer’s interest in the products in nor surprising after she had officially announced her own cosmetics line in partnership with indie makeup brand Hipdot, Kesha Rose Beauty.

Who knew I was so multitalented!!! I can open boxes!!!! 📦📦🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️ new episode of Beauty and BS with Kesha is out now animals and I’ll be unboxing some stuff that’s good for ur face and butt 🍑🍑 watch it here https://t.co/qf40H4TeAj🍍🐙🐙 pic.twitter.com/TEv7OmiIJg — kesha (@KeshaRose) September 10, 2020

Kesha News

On the professional lend, Kesha had recently released her 4th studio album, High Road. It was released in January 2020 and managed to get a lot of positive reviews from the fans. The special feature about the album is that features a number of multiple genres including dance-pop, hip hop, electronica and gospel. The album managed to take up the number seven spot on the US Billboard 200 albums chart while it was released. The album features some popular artists of the industry including Big Freedia, Brian Wilson, Sturgill Simpson, and Wrabel. The Rainbow singer was about to start touring for her liver performance before it was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

After the release of High Road, her song Canibal went viral on the popular social media platform, Tik Tok. it was featured amongst the top 40 songs in Canada which lead to the release od a new lyric video on Youtube. After the pandemic, Kesha has just released on a song called Hole Alone while she was isolating herself during the pandemic. In April, she managed to deliver a performance at One World: Together at Home virtual event.

