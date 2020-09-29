'The Poseidon Adventure' producer Kevin Burns Passes Away At 65 Due To Cardiac Arrest

It is sad to announce that Kevin Burns is not with us anymore. He was the president and creator of Prometheus Entertainment and the producer of Netflix’s Lost in Space reboot. The popular media personality died on Sunday at the age of 65 years old. Read further ahead to know more.

Kevin Burns passes away at 65

The well-known media personality died on Sunday, September 27, 2020, of cardiac arrest at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was only 65 years old. Derek Thielges, who is the vice president of marketing and development at Prometheus, confirmed the death of Kevin Burns.

Prometheus Entertainment has produced many non-fiction series like Ancient Aliens, America’s Book of Secrets, Food Paradise and Star Wars: The Legacy Revealed, and docudramas that include The Curse of Oak Island and Kendra. Ancient Aliens narrator Robert Clotworthy has tweeted regarding the death of Kevin Burns, revealing how saddened he is by the unfortunate incident.

I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Mr. Kevin Burns yesterday. Not only was he my boss, he was my friend. He was creative, funny, generous, brilliant, tough, wise, curious, opinionated, loyal and loved life. Thank you Kevin. You live eternally in my heart.#AncientAliens — Robert Clotworthy (@Rob_Clotworthy) September 28, 2020

Kevin Burns created and executively produced Ancient Aliens that launched in the United States in 2009. In fact, Kevin Burns has produced over 800 hours of television programming over the past two decades, that includes programs for many channels like History, WEtv, A&E, Travel Channel, E!, Bravo, Animal Planet, National Geographic Channel, and AMC. He was also an executive producer at the Twentieth Century Fox Television in 1993 when Kevin Burns co-founded Foxstar Productions, where the late personality developed and produced a series of Alien Nation movies for the television.

The following year Kevin Burns founded Van Ness Films, that is a subsidiary of Foxstar, where Kevin produced over 166 episodes of the A&E series Biography, that won him an Emmy Award in 2002. The following year, Kevin Burns took a Daytime Emmy for AMC’s Hollywood Rocks the Movies: The 1970s.

Also that year, Kevin Burns, founded Synthesis Entertainment in partnership with Jon Jashni. Synthesis Entertainment developed and produced many sequels and remakes of the popular Irwin Allen movies and television series that include the feature movie version of The Poseidon Adventure in 2006. In 2016, Synthesis Entertainment joined Legendary Entertainment in launching the completely new Lost in Space series that premiered on the OTT platform Netflix in 2018 and is currently in its second season.

