Kevin Durant Refuses To "shut Up" After The Knicks Fans, Media Bothered Him A Whole Year

After playing three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets via free agency. While the Nets fans celebrated, the New York Knicks media and fans were unhappy, as there were multiple reports about the two-time NBA champion joining the Knicks. In January 2019, former NY Knicks President Steve Mills traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks in an effort to clear cap space for Durant and possibly another partner. However, Durant (and Kyrie Irving) ended up taking their talents to the Nets.

Kevin Durant trade: KD on speaking up about the Kevin Durant Knicks rumours

Kevin Durant brings up a good point concerning those who want him to stop answering questions about the Knicks: everybody wanted to hear from him on this topic, and he gets to choose when he addresses it. pic.twitter.com/NRIEWu3Alc — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) September 20, 2020

While on the Joe Budden Podcast, Durant spoke about how he was pestered by Knicks fans and media about his free agency plans during the 2018-19 season. He added that they bothered him for an entire year, while all he was trying to do was play and worry about his season with the Warriors. He added that now that he has a turn to talk, people expecting him to "shut up". "I’ve been wanting to ask these questions for a year. Now that I’m available, it’s a problem?”

A few days ago, Durant had also spoken about why he chose the Nets. According to the 31-year-old, he wanted to play with a "chill" team and did not want to become "saviour" for the New York Knicks. He revealed that he had never wanted to be on Broadway and was only there to "play ball and chill".

“So I felt like that’s what Brooklyn embodied,’’ Durant added. The 2014 NBA MVP spoke about how he wanted to live in New York, and the Nets were offering what he wanted – "Chill, on the low, all-black-everything". He even addressed the countless Knicks rumours, stating that he never wanted to join the Knicks. "That was just the media putting that out there," Durant said.

According to Durant, the rumours of him joining the Knicks increased after his 2018-19 deal with the Warriors. "Every time a big free agent is up the Knicks are going to get him. So it just took off," Durant explained. He further explained that he and the Nets are quiet and only focus on basketball, aiming to build something new in the city.

Kevin Durant Nets contract

Durant is currently signed to a 4-year, $164 million contract with the Nets. The contract even includes a player option for his final year with the team. Recently, Durant received $1 million incentive bonus as the Nets made the playoffs this season. The 10-time NBA All-Star is yet to play with the team, still recovering from his Achilees heel injury from the 2019 NBA Finals. Durant, along with Irving, are expected to play the 2020-21 season.

(Image credits: AP)