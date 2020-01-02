Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Confirms MCU To Get Its First Transgender Character

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has reportedly confirmed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will be gettings its first transgender character in the upcoming film The Eternals. While speaking about diversity at an event at the New York Film Academy, Feige said that the company was 'absolutely' planning to introduce LGBTQ+ character into the MCU, however, he did not elaborate any further. According to international media reports, Feige had previously also confirmed that one of the film's characters is a gay man and that the mystery character is married, got a family and that is just part of who he is.

During the New York Film Academy talk, Feige further also said that both Black Panther and Captain America were deliberate attempts to showcase heroes from the comics that represent the world that goes to see Marvel movies. According to reports, a further LGBT storyline is also to be introduced to the MCU in the next year's Thor: Love and Thunder. Feige reportedly confirmed that the character Valkyrie, played by Tess Thompson, would feature in the storyline. Thompson also has confirmed that as her character is the new king, she will be finding her new queen which will be her first order of business.

READ: Marvel Fan's Iron Man Mark 85 Armor Becomes Internet Sensation

'Doctor Strange'

Kevin Feige revealed some fresh news on the sequel of Doctor Strange. Earlier a sequel named, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness was announced, which will be the part of Marvel’s phase four. The movie was said to be the first horror film of the MCU but now, the president of Marvel Studios disclosed that it might not be a complete horror movie but will scare the audiences. He reportedly said that Multiverse of Madness is the greatest title they have ever come up with, he further continued that he would not necessarily say that it is a horror film, but, it will be a big MCU film with scary sequences in it.

READ: Ryan Reynolds Confirms 'Deadpool 3' Being Worked On At Marvel Studios

The title of the film indicated the chaos and trippy scenery for the Master of the Mystic Arts. Talking about the same Kevin Feige said that there are horrifying sequences in Raiders that he as a little kid would cover his eyes when their faces melted. Based on information revealed till now, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness will feature Scarlet Witch and will also tie into the Loki Disney+ TV series.

READ: Marvel Movies: Here Are The Top 3 Unmissable Moments From The MCU

READ: Marvel Studios Reveals They Will Not Replace Stan Lee's Cameos In Future Movies