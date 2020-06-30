Actor Kevin Hart Answers Fans' Questions, Reveals Who His Role Model Was While Growing Up

Hollywood actor Kevin Hart took to his Instagram story and revealed that he is doing a quick question and answers session. Kevin Hart’s audiobook titled The Decisions released a day prior and hence he conducted the question-answer round. In the question answers session, Kevin Hart was asked an array of questions. One of the fans asked the actor if it is important to have role models in order to be successful.

Kevin Hart’s video

@KevinHart4real’s role model is his mom! ðŸ˜¢

That is so sweet! I feel we should appreciate our mothers a little more each day! â¤ï¸#KevinHart #TheDecision pic.twitter.com/gJJ8qAuNee — Ê••Ìá´¥•Ì€Ê”ã£ (@IgPosting) June 30, 2020

Kevin Hart mentioned that he doesn’t know how to answer the question, but added that he had a role model while growing up. In a video, Kevin Hart revealed that his mother was his role model when he was growing up. He was heard saying, “My role model is mom. I feel like my mom taught me so much. The lessons that were given, I definitely held on to and I see myself applying them today. So, my mom.”

Kevin Hart also revealed why he titled his audiobook The Decisions. In the question and answer session, he revealed that he decided to name his book The Decision because he feels that is what life is all about. Elaborating on his point, Kevin Hart said that both the right and the wrong choices are ultimately a person’s decisions.

Kevin Hart stated, “I decided to name the book The Decisions because I feel like that is what life is about. It’s all about decisions, whether you are going to go right, left, straight, back. Its choices so ultimately do you make the right choice or the wrong choice and if you make the wrong do you learn from it? That’s why.”

Kevin Hart’s Instagram

Hollywood actor Kevin Hart couldn’t curtail his excitement as he took to his social media and shared the poster of his upcoming show Die Hart. The show Die Hart is a clever wordplay of the well-known film Die Hard. On Thursday, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor stated that he is very excited to announce his web series. He also promised his fans that he will drop the teaser of the show in a few days.

In the post, Kevin Hart mentioned his fans that ‘major heat’ is coming their way. He further added that he is very proud of his teams for making the show happen. He added, “I’m so proud of my teams right now. I have been trying to create a genre of movie for myself for a while now.” He further added, “I wanted to create something along the lines of Austin Powers but with real action and more of a grounded reality.”

