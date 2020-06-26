Kevin Hart Turns Into An Action Hero For The Upcoming Series ‘Die Hart’, Shares Poster

Hollywood actor Kevin Hart couldn’t curtail his excitement as he took to his social media and shared the poster of his upcoming show Die Hart. The show Die Hart is a clever wordplay of the well-known film Die Hard. On Thursday, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor stated that he is very excited to announce his web series. He also promised his fans that he will drop the teaser of the show in a few days.

Die Hart poster revealed

(Image Credit: Kevin Hart Instagram)

In the post, Kevin Hart mentioned his fans that ‘major heat’ is coming their way. He further added that he is very proud of his teams for making the show happen. He added, “I’m so proud of my teams right now. I have been trying to create a genre of movie for myself for a while now.” He further added, “I wanted to create something along the lines of Austin Powers but with real action and more of a grounded reality.”

Kevin Hart, in the post, mentioned that Die Hart is produced by LOL Studios and HartBeat Productions. It has been reported that veteran actor John Travolta, Josh Hartnett, and Game of Thrones actor Nathalie Emmanuel will also be a part of the show. Kevin Hart made fun of the fact that he was feeling like an ‘action star’ after starring in the show.

According to news agency PTI, a reputed entertainment portal revealed some part of the plot. The news agency also shared the official plotline of the show. The plotline discloses Kevin Hart as well as John Travolta’s character. It mentioned:

The story follows a fictionalised version of Hart on a quest to land the action movie role of a lifetime. He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream to be a leading man action star but there's a catch: Hart must first train at the world's greatest action star school, run by a lunatic (Travolta)

Go hard or Die Hart trying. Here's an exclusive look at behind-the-scenes from #DieHart, starring @KevinHart4real, John Travolta, Josh Hartnett and @missnemmanuel. pic.twitter.com/lSGSvwjmPG — Quibi (@Quibi) February 27, 2020

The news agency PTI also disclosed a few details about Nathalie Emmanuel’s character in Die Hart. They mentioned that according to an entertainment portal, “Emmanuel, who broke out after playing Missandei on HBO's epic fantasy series Game of Thrones, will portray a "tough-minded rival student" who pushes Hart to his limits as he endures a series of hilariously over-the-top action sequences.” It has been reported that Die Hart will be helmed by Eric Appel and that the script of the show has been penned down by Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad. Die Hart’s release date has not been disclosed yet.

(With PTI inputs)

