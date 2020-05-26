Actor Kevin Hart Narrates His Memorable Camping Experience With His Family

Actor Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Hart have been homebound due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Like most celebrities, the couple has taken up fun activities to do at home while being in under lockdown with their family. While talking to Ellen DeGeneres on the at-home version of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kevin Hart revealed a hilarious camping experience. Check out what the actor had to say.

Kevin Hart’s Instagram

In the interview, Kevin Hart revealed that he broke the news of the camping day to his kids. He said that they were having dinner when he told them that they should all go camping. Despite his kids not liking the idea, he forced them all to be a part of the family camping day. He then revealed that from 7:30 to the next morning, Kevin Hart’s family spent their time in the camp.

Kevin Hart went on to say how in the dark he mistook a rabbit for a big animal and freaked out. He added that his kids noticed an animal and because the rabbit looked huge because of his ears, Kevin Hart also began to fea. He stated that they all were scared and did not know what to do.

Kevin Hart then hilariously stated that he did what anybody would do in the situation and protect himself. He stated that they were all going to die and everybody got riled up because of it. He went on to say that his kids are old enough to figure it out on their own. He then added that because he did not know what it was, he did not run out of the tent.

Kevin Hart concluded by saying that it was his wife who declared that it was just a rabbit and calmed everyone down. Kevin Hart’s family camping pictures were previously shared by the actor on his Instagram account. Kevin Hart’s family was all dressed in military outfits and comfortable clothing. The huge tent had sleeping bags in the middle where the family of 5 were seated.

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko are pregnant with their fourth child, while the couple already has three children together. Kevin Hart’s daughter Heaven Hart, 15, has two brothers Hendrix Hart, 12, and two-year-old Kenzo Kash Hart. The family of five are pretty close to each other and Kevin Hart’s Instagram is proof.

