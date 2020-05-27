Kevin Hart Reveals His Family Makes Him Play 'Who Can Be Quiet The Longest?' In Quarantine

Actor Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Hart have been homebound due to the global coronavirus pandemic, like most other celebrities. While talking to Ellen DeGeneres on the at-home version of popular The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen asked Kevin how things have been at his home during the lockdown. She asked him if like most couples he and Eniko Hart have started getting on each other’s nerves. Kevin Hart replied that she has not been getting on his nerves, but she thinks he is getting on her nerves. Read more to know more.

Kevin Hart's family plays a game in lockdown

Kevin Hart further added that not only his wife Eniko but his kids are also finding him annoying. He revealed that they ask him to play the game ‘Who Can Be Quiet the Longest?’ and added that he was even winning in the game. The actor added that although he does not find the game to be fun, he still ends up winning it.

Kevin Hart, while talking to Ellen DeGeneres, revealed that he always asks his family if they want to do something together. He stated that his family thinks that he is always around and wants to try everything. He also revealed that his kids have been telling him to chill and mentioned how they have completely different ideas about chilling. Kevin Hart also stated that he keeps suggesting his family make a TikTok video or play board games. But he said that they think he is too annoying.

Previously, Kevin Hart revealed how he went on a camping trip with his family and mistook a rabbit to be a huge animal. He stated how the situation only worsened after he started freaking out. Kevin Hart then mentioned how his wife Eniko Hart saved the day when she found out that the animal was just a rabbit.

In the interview, Kevin Hart also revealed how he broke the news of the camping day to his kids. He said that they were having dinner when he told them that they should all go camping. Despite his kids not liking the idea, he forced them all to be a part of the family camping day.

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko are expecting their fourth child and are currently at home with their three children together. Kevin Hart’s daughter Heaven Hart, 15, has two brothers Hendrix Hart, 12, and two-year-old Kenzo Kash Hart. The family of five is pretty close to each other and Kevin Hart’s Instagram is proof.

