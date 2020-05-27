Kevin Hart Reveals He Hid His Pain From Doctors After 2019 Car Mishap

Actor Kevin Hart who went through a major car accident in 2019, recently opened up about keeping his pain a secret from his doctors in a recent interview to a podcast. The 40-year-old actor spoke about his experience in which he reportedly said that he had broken his back due to the car mishap and took his recovery as a competition for himself which he wanted to finish at any cost.

Kevin Hart lied about his pain from the doctors

Elucidating further upon his statement, Hart reportedly said that he had to lie to the medical staff who was treating him because he didn't want them to know that the actor was going through any sort of pain as he thought that they would not allow him to walk. Hart also added that he was able to stand on his feet and walk within two weeks of going home from the hospital.

The comedian and actor also reportedly revealed in the interview that he had refused all pain medication. Hart said that he wanted to fight the pain by dealing with it every night when it used to pain horribly. Adding, he reportedly said that though he thought that he should have used a walker as help to walk during the treatment days, later he realized that he had the support and wishes of all his fans which did not let him have any worry on his side.

The Jumanji: The Next Level actor also expressed his motivation for recovering quickly, and also revealed that it was not less than a challenge for him to recover soon. As per reports, Hart said that during his recovery sessions, he would constantly make himself more mentally strong and kept on reminding himself that he can be better than he was before. He also thought that if he can beat himself then that means that the only battle he wants to beat with himself which he felt he can easily do that. Meanwhile, the actor credited his fast recovery to his fitness regime and reportedly said how he had fractured his spine and how his fitness regime helped him revive himself again.

