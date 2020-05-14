Russell Westbrook And Kevin Hart Undergo Gruelling Training Sessions Amid Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic saw the NBA season suspended midway to contain the spread of the deadly virus in the United States. With the lockdown forcing NBA stars to stay indoors and take up at-home workouts, athletes have been creative in finding ways to keep themselves in shape for a potential NBA return. Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook's trainer Ron Boss Everline recently posted a video of the nine-time NBA All-Star undergoing training and was joined by stand-up comedian Kevin Hart.

Russell Westbrook training: Houston Rockets star undergoes gruelling training session with Kevin Hart

In a video uploaded by Russell Westbrook's trainer Ron Boss Everline, the Houston Rockets star can be putting in the hard yards to be fit for a potential NBA return. The 2017 NBA MVP went through a series of drills including straight-on sprints and backpedals in the sand on a volleyball court. Everline also has Russell Westbrook training on a series of jumps, including single-leg jumps and skaters.

Stand-up comedian and Hollywood star Kevin Hart joined the Russell Westbrook training session and the duo also went through some drills on the sand before they proceeded to the drills on the court. Everline also trolled Kevin hart for his performance during the sand training session and asked him to put some respect on his name. The comedian in reply asked his trainer to let it go as the NFL isn't calling him.

Russell Westbrook training: Houston Rockets star joins group to discuss NBA return strategy

According to The Athletic, Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook is part of a working group formed by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) to discuss return-to-play strategies. The group includes Russell Westbrook, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry, Dallas’ Dwight Powell, and Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul, who also serves as the NBPA president. According to reports, a conference call was arranged by the group along with LeBron James, Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Damian Lillard to discuss the possibility of resuming the season. The conference call will reportedly hold a lot of significance as players' decisions will be necessary when a final call is ready to be made.

