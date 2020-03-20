Ellen DeGeneres FaceTimes Kevin Hart After Justin Timberlake, Adam Levine And Others

Ellen DeGeneres recently posted a video of her calling up Justin Timberlake while being in self-quarantine and the video went viral on social media. Since then, Ellen has been calling up or FaceTiming various people from the entertainment fraternity and posting videos of the same on her Instagram. This time around, Ellen DeGeneres posted a FaceTime video with Kevin Hart which is being loved by fans on Instagram. Check it out below -

Ellen DeGeneres FaceTimes Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart was the latest celebrity to give company to Ellen DeGeneres while being in quarantine. In the video, Kevin Hart can be seen spending some quality time with his family while being in quarantine. Kevin also lovingly introduced his family to Ellen while Ellen too was quick to introduce her wife Portia de Rossi, Check out the fun video below -

On the other hand, Kevin Hart also confessed that his son has been lying to him while getting homeschooled. The actor-comedian revealed that his son keeps on saying he is on a break, even when he is not supposed to be. Kevin also joked about feeling like he is the least powerful person in the house which got Ellen into splits.

This is not the first time Ellen has called up one of her known friends from the entertainment fraternity. The television show host and stand up comedian Ellen DeGeneres has also recently called up Tiffany Haddish, John Legend and Justin Timberlake. Check it out below -

