Kevin Hart Resumes Shooting 'after A Long Time', Says He Is Excited To Be At Work

Hollywood actor Kevin Hart took to his social media and revealed that he had resumed shooting. Although he did not reveal which film he was shooting for, he did say that he was ‘reshooting’ some of the scenes. Kevin Hart appeared to be excited as he panned his mobile camera to the crew members who were seen wearing a face mask and continuing their work.

Kevin Hart resumes work post-COVID-19 Lockdown

Anyone else who is genuinely curious what @KevinHart4real is shooting for!? pic.twitter.com/rMmQlLnLOW — ¯\_(ãƒ„)_/¯ (@Ipost123) July 14, 2020

Kevin Hart in the videos stated that he was excited to be shooting after a long time. He also revealed that the crew members have been following all the safety and health protocols of COVID-19. He revealed that he was shooting with a small group of people for now, due to the pandemic. However, he added that he is excited to be back in front of the camera.

Kevin Hart told his fans that while all the crew members were wearing a face mask, some were also wearing a face shield. He also introduced a member on the set who was wearing a hazmat suit while being on the set. In the video, he also revealed that it had been a long time since he shot for a film.

(Image Credits: Kevin Hart Instagram)

Hollywood actor Kevin Hart couldn’t curtail his excitement as he took to his social media and shared the poster of his upcoming show Die Hart. The show Die Hart is a clever wordplay of the well-known film Die Hard. On Thursday, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor stated that he is very excited to announce his web series.

In the post, Kevin Hart told his fans that ‘major heat’ is coming their way. He further added that he is very proud of his teams for making the show happen. He added, “I’m so proud of my teams right now. I have been trying to create a genre of movie for myself for a while now.” He further added, “I wanted to create something along the lines of Austin Powers but with real action and more of a grounded reality.” [sic]

Kevin Hart's Die Hart trailer

Kevin Hart recently released a trailer for the upcoming show, Die Hart, on his social media. It has also been revealed that the show will go on air on July 20, 2020. He has been taking time to explore his creative side while being in the coronavirus lockdown. He recently also released an audiobook titled The Decision. Kevin Hart revealed that he decided to name his book The Decision because he feels that is what life is all about. Elaborating on his point, Kevin Hart said that both the right and the wrong choices are ultimately a person’s decisions.

