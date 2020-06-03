When Dwayne Johnson's Buddy Kevin Hart Called Him 'dumb As A Rock'; Watch Video

While Dwayne Johnson is a well-known movie star, his good friend, Kevin Hart is also one of the most successful stand-up comedians of his time. Both of them have worked in three movies together so far, namely, Central Intelligence, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level. Recently, we came across a hilarious video of Kevin Hart calling Dwayne Johnson dumb as a rock. Watch here.

Kevin Hart calls Dwayne Johnson dumb as a rock

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are very good friends and that displays every time they come together for a film. Dwayne often shares videos of them goofing around and fans love it. Recently, while answering a few fan queries, the WWE wrestler was asked, "Why is Dwayne Johnson called the Rock?". However, even before Dwayne could utter anything, Kevin Hart started trolling Dwayne and said, "you are dumb as a rock". Check out the quirky video on Google Answer.

Meanwhile, Dwyane Johnson will soon release his forthcoming series Young Rock based on his earlier life before he was known as “The Rock”. The show, Young Rock, will focus on the former wrestler's early life and other lesser-known details. Reportedly, the series titled Young Rock will be screened soon on NBC. However, there is no date out yet with respect to when fans can expect that the show should make its debut. The actor also made official announcements regarding the show on his social media handle. He told the fans that Young Rock show is completely focusing on the wrestler-turned-actor’s rough teenage life.

According to the speculations, the initial episodes of the series will be set in Hawaii, as this was the place where the star went to school after his family migrated from California. According to Dwayne Johnson himself, he always faced a lot of problems and was banished from school many times and was even arrested by the cops. Young Rock is co-produced by Dwayne Johnson and Nahnatchka Khan. This is not the first time that Dwayne Johnson is working as a producer. The Seven Bucks Productions company of Dwayne Johnson bankrolled movies like Baywatch and Skyscraper – both of which were also starring Johnson.

