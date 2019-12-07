Kevin Hart Reveals Dwayne Johnson's "party Tricks" And The Rock Can't Stop Laughing; Watch

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are known to be one of the most popular BFFs in Hollywood’s and are often seen bromancing and having their fun banter on social media. During their press tour of their upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level, the actors shared lots of inside jokes and made fun of each other recently. For fans, it is just too hilarious they simply cannot get enough of the two of them.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart's friendship is entertaining and just as much as fans love seeing them both being so active on social media, fans love watching their videos with great enthusiasm too. Recently, Dwayne Johnson shared a 7-minute long video of his entire journey with Kevin Hart during the tour of his upcoming film and it was everything as fans loved the episode as they both shared their banter, fun moments, and in the end, a few emotional bits where they can be seen saying what they mean to each other.

Dwayne and Kevin's banter

Recently, Kevin Hart uploaded a glimpse of the video on his Instagram account. In the video, Dwayne and Kevin were asked if they have any party tricks, while Dwayne replied saying that there are many. When encouraged to share them, Kevin Hart interrupted him and said something revealing his party trick and bursts out laughing. Dwayne asks him to wait for a second and ends up laughing himself. The two were seen having a gala time and revealed few secrets on the show. While Kevin Hart also said that the amount of fun that both had on the show was unreal. Watching this video, fans were curious to know more about the video as they love to watch the two on-screen and of-screen. Watch the video here.

