Dwayne Johnson Makes Fun Of Kevin Hart In His New Christmas Carol; Watch Video

Jumanji: The Next Level is the sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. It is the third instalment of the Jumanji franchise and will be starring Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Hart in lead roles while Danny DeVito and Danny Glover will be joining the ensemble cast. The trailer of the film was released on July 1, 2019. Currently, Dwayne Johnson is promoting the movie in Paris, France. He also is using his social media to promote his film, during which he made a Jumanji Christmas carol and shared it on his Instagram. Here is what the carol sounds like.

Jumanji Bells: A new track by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, and the cast of Jumanji 3

In this video, we can see Dwayne Johnson, Keven Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Awkwafina. The video starts with everyone completing The Rock's sentence and wishing all the viewers Happy Christmas. The video is directed by Nick Jonas, and he says it was a good take. After this, everyone leaves but Dwayne stops everyone and asks them to sing the Jumanji jingle. Actors Kevin Hart, Awkwafina, and Karen Gillan disagree. But the enthusiasm of Jack Black and The Rock makes everyone stop.

The Rock and Jack start to sing the song while Kevin, Karen, and Awkwafina make faces. The Rock also asks others to sing. After this, he asks Kevin to sing alone and he does it in a non-Christmassy way and stops. Dwayne makes fun of Kevin by saying his voice is hurting. All others walk away as The Rock and Jack sing the carol, and Nick says they are not going to use it to promote the film. Nick nods in disappointedly.

The Rock captioned the picture by saying “Jumanji bells ...Dwanta Claus and his Christmas angels spreading enthusiastic joy and love this holiday season”. The third movie is set to release on December 13, 2019. The movie is highly awaited by fans.

