Keyon Harrold's Teenage Son Falsely Accused By A 'Karen' For Stealing An IPhone

Professional African-American jazz musician Keyon Harrold's 14-year-old son has been falsely accused by a Karen of stealing an iPhone. The incident in question took place in a New York City-based hotel where Keyon Harrold, a Grammy-Award-winning musician, was staying along with his teenage son at the New York-based Arlo Hotel. The incident happened in Arlo Hotel's lobby when a woman, who can be seen in the video below, began laying accusations in the presence of one of the managers at the 14-year-old. The entire incident was recorded by Keyon. The subject of the video, ever since the snippet has gone viral on Instagram, has been dubbed as the Arlo hotel racist. The incident of the now-infamous Arlo Hotel SoHo assault can be found below.

The Video:

As one can see in the video above, the Arlo Hotel SoHo assault began with an unidentified woman named "Karen" requesting the manager to make Harrold's 14-year-old son show his pockets. One can also see that Harrold is expressing his fury over the sight of the manager supporting who has now come to be known as the "Arlo Hotel Racist". In the next chapter of the entire incident, one can see that "Karen" was seen advancing towards the teenager in a bid to recover what she thought was her cellphone device, which prompted a defence tactic on Harrold's part. As per an article on Daily Mail, the lost phone was then returned to Karen by an Uber driver, which rendered the woman's claims false.

Ever since the news pieces that read something on the lines of "woman accuses teen of stealing iphone" has found its way to the internet, an Instagrammer who may or may not have been Karen faced reportedly a tirade of sorts on the social media platform, as per the article in Daily Mail. As per the report in question, an Instagram user who vaguely matched the descriptions of the woman in the video received a handful of hate-filled messages after the social media army saw a picture of her in the very same hotel six days prior to the incident. More details regarding this entire case are awaited.

About Keyon Harrold:

Keyon Harrold is a Grammy Award-winning musician. Harrold has been a part of the music industry for nearly two decades now. As per an article on The Daily Mail, the critically-acclaimed trumpeter has worked with the likes of Beyonce, Rihanna, Jay-Z, and Snoop Dogg, to name a few.

