Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch Sold To Billionaire Businessman Ron Burkle

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, a piece of property that the late pop star had made news with when it was purchased back in 1987, has found a new owner in billionaire Ron Burkle. The piece of real estate that spans over 12,500 square feet, as per an article on the Wall Street Journal, came at a price point of 22 million to the billionaire investor. At one point in time, as per an article on BBC, Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch came with a price tag of approximately 100 million dollars. Some of the images of the iconic Jackson mansion can be found below.

Time and again, pictures and images of one of the most well-known Michael Jackson's properties have indicated that the luxurious piece of real estate also includes a separate building that houses fifty cinema screens and a mini train that is inspired by the character and stories made by Disney. As per an article on Standard, the previous owners had put a price tag of a hundred million dollars seven years after the pop sensation's tragic passing, but they revised it to 67 million dollars a year later.

Burkle's plans for the Neverland Ranch

An article on ABC News claimed that the billionaire, as per his spokesperson, views the purchase of the ranch as a land banking opportunity. A land banking scheme is when an individual buys a piece of land and then later divides it into pieces only to sell it to individual investors at a later date. A large part of the said scheme reportedly goes unregulated. An article on The Standard also claimed that Burkle was even eyeing Zaka Lake, which is a piece of property attached to Neverland Ranch for the purpose of converting it into a SoHo house, but then later dropped the idea due to its seemingly unreasonable price point.

About Ron Burkle

Ron Burkle is an angel investor and a businessman who is also an owner of the ice hockey team Pittsburgh Penguins. Burkle reportedly made his fortune by investing in then-startups such as Spotify, Airbnb & FourSquare. Burkle even owns an investment firm known as Yucaipa Companies.

