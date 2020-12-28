BTS' V To Be Displayed On Burj Khalifa On Dec 29 As K-pop Singer Rings In 26th Birthday

The BTS ARMY is gearing up to celebrate Kim Taehyung’s birthday. For this celebration, the ARMY is leaving no stone unturned. So much so, that V’s birthday wish will now be displayed on the tallest building in the world, all thanks to V’s fans in China. Find out more details about Kim Taehyung’s birthday gift here.

Kim Taehyung’s birthday to be displayed on Burj Khalifa

The BTS ARMY is considered to be one of the most dedicated fandoms in the industry. The ARMY has proved their love for the k-pop group time and again. The ARMY is gearing up for a very special day. BTS’ V will soon be celebrating his 26th birthday. Even though Kim Taehyung’s birthday plans are not yet revealed, his ARMY is ready with a very special gift.

The BTS ARMY from China will be making BTS’ V’s birthday in 2020 extra special. Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, will be displaying a birthday message for BTS’ V. According to BollywoodLife’s report, the Chinese BTS ARMY collected nearly $1 million to make this happen. These fans confirmed the same on China Baidu Vbar’s recent tweet.

In this tweet, China Baidu Vbar members confirmed that BTS’ V’s birthday in 2020 will be celebrated with a special display on Burj Khalifa. This display will be seen at 6:50 PM according to Dubai’s standard time. Moreover, V’s Winter Bear single theme will also be played along with this display. The moment this news was confirmed, the hashtag #TaehyungonBurjKhalifa started trending online. Take a look at some of these tweets here.

Along with this Kim Taehyung’s birthday wish being displayed on Burj Khalifa, a special fountain show has also been organised. A special LED show will be showcased at the Dubai fountain, the largest musical fountain in the world. After December 29th birthday display, BTS’ V will be the first Korean celebrity to have a special birthday wish being displayed on Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain. Take a look at this tweet talking about this special display here.

