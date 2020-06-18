Khloe Kardashian's 5 Makeup Looks That You Can Try At Home In Quarantine

Khloe Kardashian owns dozens of lipsticks and lip crayons as seen in videos of her makeup tutorial. Khloe Kardashian is pretty good when it comes to doing her makeup and her Instagram account is a proof to it. From a no-makeup look to her glam avatar, here are Khloe Kardashian's 5 makeup looks that you can try at home:

Khloe Kardashian's best makeup looks

This makeup look of Khloe Kardashian can easily be copied. All you need is a lot of highlighters to make your skin look glowing. She used a lot of mascara highlighting her eyes and a liner to make them look bolder. She used a glossy skin coloured lipstick to complete her makeup look. The latter opted to keep her wavy hair messy.

Another makeup look to copy from Khloe Kardashian is her golden makeup look. She used some eyelash extensions to make her eyes look large and beautiful. The golden contour made her face look perfect. She also used a golden colour eye shadow and completed her look with a matte lipstick. The short hair complimented her entire look.

This no-makeup look of Khloe Kardashian can be easily recreated. With some mascara and an eyelash colour, she opted for a silver eyeshadow. She used her highlighter at the right places on her cheek, chin, nose, eyes and her forehead. The pink nude lipstick completed her entire look, making her look natural and beautiful.

Captioning this picture saying "I am my superhero", Khole Kardashian looked starry in it. She wore a studded outfit in the picture and also did her makeup accordingly. She used a shimmery eyeshadow to colour her eyelids, which perfectly matched her outfit. Letting her long blonde hair loose, Khloe Kardashian opted for a nude pink glossy lipstick to complete her look.

Another glam makeup looks to copy from Khloe Kardashian is this one. The star wore a shimmering outfit with her hair tied into a pony. She used a skin coloured eyeshadow on top of her eyelids and also used some eyeliner and mascara. She wore a pair of diamond stud earrings and used a plain glossy lipstick to complete her makeup. The perfectly blended cheek highlighter her features.

