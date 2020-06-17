Dipika Kakar & Karan Grover Starrer 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' Completes 1 Year

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum was one of the most popular shows on Star Plus. The show went off-air on March 14, 2020, and fans were upset about it. The serial starred Karan V Grover’s Rohit and Dipika Kakar’s Sonakshi in lead roles. However, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, starring Dipika Kakar and Karan Grover in the leading roles, has successfully completed one year. Sonakshi and Rohit aka Rokanshi's fans celebrate their one year anniversary by recalling their fiery chemistry on social media.

Fans took the internet by storm as they went on to share adorable pictures, videos, snippets from the serial. They also went on to write sweet messages on how they miss the characters and the storyline. Seeing their tweets, it is very evident that fans are still missing the show and are still rooting for it come back with a twist.

Taking to Twitter, one of the fans wrote, “My dearest #ronakshi u came in our life in this day n I can't tell u how much I miss u Today bt all I want to say thank u so much fr giving so much to cherish. fr giving me Rohit n Sonakshi n moreover giving me a reason to watch tv after long. happy anniversary #KahaanHumKahaanTum.”

While the other one wrote, “Though the journey was short u guys have won the heart around the globe with ur magic #KHKT the only itv show that i’ve finished nd still hooked to it. power of our #Ronakshi Love you guys #KahaanHumKahaanTum”. Check out a few more tweets below.

May be to value the power of loving and loving touch!

May be to never forget the warmth of a kiss and hug!

May be to realise the meaning of physical presence!

May be to know why we need certain interaction!

May be love eo a Lil more. 🔥❤️🤧#KahaanHumKahaanTum #Ronakshi pic.twitter.com/eSj0lS6L3D — 1 YEAR OF MOM DAD 😍😘💙❤️ (@KIRTHIKEERU) June 12, 2020

How did the show end?

In the last episode of the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, the couple was seen enjoying Holi and spending their time having mushy moments. Apart from this, the last episode also showed Naren in a healed form. Veena was also be accepted back into the family, and Sonakshi was happy with it as well.

Rohit and Sonakshi promised each other that they will also understand each other's feelings. The festival of Holi spread love in the air and Ronakshi was seen having some cute moments together. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’s last episode also showed the couple getting married and lived a happy life.

