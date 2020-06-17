RIP Sushant Singh: 'Pavitra Rishta' Artist Adil Khan Pens An Emotional Note For Late Actor

Adil Khan who played a small role in the show Pavitra Rishta recently penned a heartfelt note for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor shared how Sushant gave him advice which helped him to grow up in his life. He also talked about how he dreamt of sharing the screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput one fine day.

In the note, Adil Khan shared how he met Sushant Singh Rajput. Adil Khan said that he performed the role of a beggar in the show Pavitra Rishta. He mentioned that he always wanted to be an actor and Pavitra Rishta came as a big opportunity for the start of his career. He reached the sets and saw Sushant Singh Rajput coming out of his vanity van.

Adil Khan further added that though Sushant was playing the lead role in the show, he walked like it was his first day. He went to Sushant and asked for a picture. Adding to that, Adil Khan said that after pack up, Sushant Singh Rajput agreed to have a picture with him. He mentioned that Sushant suggested him to never leave his studies for acting.

Furthermore, Adil Khan said that he wanted to tell him that he made it this far and even he completed his post-graduation. Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, he said that his movies inspired him and he always looked up to him.

He ended his note by saying, “I am just not ready to accept the fact that he’s not here anymore! It’s just not possible for someone to leave just like that.” Adil Khan also went on to share a candid picture with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The actor's body was found in his Bandra apartment by his house help. The police have not recovered any suicide note from his house and a number of angles into his death are being probed to ascertain the reason. The police have been investigating the case and Sushant's close friends and family have been called to get their statements.

Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral

His last rites were performed at 4 pm on June 15, 2020, by his family. An official statement regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been released by his team.

It says- 'It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.''

