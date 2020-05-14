Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Mother-daughter Moments Will Melt Your Heart

With most countries under lockdown, celebrities are sharing a piece of their lives on social media with their fans. Khloe Kardashian is no exception. In this time of the pandemic, she has been spending her time with her daughter and True Thompson. Take a look at True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian's cutest mother-daughter moments here.

True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian's cutest mother-daughter moment

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram recently and shared a selfie where she and her daughter True are seen smiling wide for the camera. Khloe Kardashian captioned the picture by writing, “Cheeessseeeeeeee,” between a couple of white heart emojis. In the picture, True can be seen sporting two buns in her hair. She is seen rocking a bright blue tank with white, purple, and pink stitches. True, who is just two years old, was also seen showing off her pierced ears and gold nameplate necklace in the picture. Take a look at the picture here.

Khloe Kardashian recently shared a picture of True taking a dip in the pool. In the picture, True was seen in a checkered dress as she enjoys her time in the water. Khloe captioned the picture by writing "🤍My happy girl 🤍". Take a look at the post here.

In the video shared by Khloe Kardashian, True can be seen chasing her mother around the water fountain during the time of lockdown. True is seen in ’90s theme as she adorns a pair of ripped denim jean shorts with a vintage-inspired red fabric underneath. She wore a navy blue bodysuit that looked like something from her aunt Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS line. Other than this, True Thompson opted for a fresh pair of white sneakers and her favourite dainty heart necklace and diamond studs. She was also seen sporting mini buns completing her look.

Here are some other adorable moments of Khloe and True

