Khloe Kardashian's Toilet Roll Prank On Kourtney Goes Viral; Twitter Schools Them

It has been a common thing for one Kardashian sister to cover another Kardashian's house with toilet papers on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. This time it was Khloe Kardashian who played this prank on her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian. She covered the entire Calabasas home with rolls of toilet paper. However, instead of the usual responses, Twitter is angry at Khloe's gesture for wasting toilet paper during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram story to share pictures and videos of her entire Calabasas home covered with toilet paper. She was heard saying in the video, "So I haven't had this much excitement in months...This is what I come out to. This is what Mason and Koko do when they have a sleepover. This is actually genius". Khloe Kardashian's accomplice in this task was her nephew Mason Dash Disick.

Image credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kris Jenner, who was passing by Kourtney Kardashian's home was also amused by the situation and posted a video on her Instagram story captioning it "Yikes". Kourtney reposted Kris' post saying, "We will seek revenge". And thus, the toilet paper war was waged.

Image credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Twitter bashes Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian's toilet paper prank

However, it seems Twitter was not at all pleased with the Kardashians' toilet paper prank. With the COVID-19 pandemic, people have reportedly bought as much toilet paper rolls from the supermarket as they could. This has led to toilet paper rolls shortage in the USA. In such a situation, wasting so many rolls of toilet paper only earned ire of the netizens.

Celebrities: “We’re all in the same boat! 😢”

Khloe Kardashian: tp’s her sister’s house when there’s a TOILET PAPER SHORTAGE!!! — Karly Kriedler (@karlypriv) May 11, 2020

Not that you care, @khloekardashian & @kourtneykardash, but my family had to use McDonald’s napkins for toilet paper last month. Congrats on being worthy of so much more than the rest of us that you didn’t think twice before posting your TP “prank” #KhloeKardashian — sonflowerson (@sonflowerson) May 11, 2020

Khloe Kardashian proudly toilet papers Kourtney Kardashian’s mansion as a prank, even though there’s a worldwide shortage of toilet paper. Can this whole annoying family just go away now, please? pic.twitter.com/5yjLxzOsWc — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 10, 2020

It is extremely disappointing that @khloekardashian thought it would be funny to tp @KortneyKardash house during this time when there is a great shortage of toilet paper! — Corinne Zarco (@CorinneZarco) May 11, 2020

Image credit: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

