Khloe Kardashian's Cute Quarantine Selfie With Daughter True Will Brighten Your Monday

With most countries under lockdown, celebrities are sharing a piece of their lives on social media with their fans. On Monday, reality television star Khloe Kardashian shared a quarantine selfie with her daughter True Thompson. Take a look at Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson's selfie here.

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson's quarantine selfie

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram recently and shared a selfie where she and her daughter True are seen smiling wide for the camera. Khloe Kardashian captioned the picture by writing, “Cheeessseeeeeeee,” in-between a couple of white heart emojis. In the picture, True can be seen sporting two buns in her hair. She was seen rocking a bright blue tank with white, purple, and pink stitches. True, who is just two-years-old, was also seen showing off her pierced ears and gold nameplate necklace in the picture. Take a look at the picture here.

Meanwhile, the reality TV star from Keeping Up with the Kardashians was seen sporting a pink tank top underneath a white coverup. She opted for a half-up, half-down ponytail in the picture. She also was seen rocking her nameplate necklace just like her daughter along with large hoop earrings.

Khloe Kardashian also celebrated True Thompsons' second birthday on April 12, 2020, with a lot of joy. Khloe filled the house with pink balloons for her daughter's birthday. She got not one, but two cakes from North Hollywood’s House of Pastry featuring True’s favourite character: Poppy from Trolls. Take a look at the pictures here to know more.

