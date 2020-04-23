Khloe Kardashian Reveals Who The Potential Father Of Her Future Children Will Be

A clip from the all-new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has gone viral where Khloe Kardashian is seen telling Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian that she would consider having another child in a later date. She even revealed that she is taking injections to freeze her eggs. In the episode, she talks to her sisters about the process that she is going through and whom she would consider to father her second child. Check out the video of Khloe Kardashian talking about the matter with sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

Who is the potential father of Khloe Kardashian's future children?

In the episode, Khloe Kardashian says that she has spoken to her doctor, who feels that the process will help her see which of her eggs are most viable, which will be of advantage while getting pregnant. Khloe Kardashian goes on to tell her sisters that she has a sperm donor in mind for the process. Both Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner seems surprised and ask Khloe Kardashian to show them a picture of the man. Khloe laughs and says that the person is none other than her ex Tristan Thompson.

In the video, Khloe Kardashian says, “Dr. Huang was saying that the bonus of doing embryos, you get to see, like, what are your stronger embryos, which are healthy, you get to already know all that. Which, I do have a sperm donor, but…” Kourtney Kardashian cuts her off and asks, “You Do?”, while Kendall Jenner says, “Can I see a picture?” Khloe Kardashian the clarifies that she was talking about her former boyfriend Tristan Thompson, whom she already has a daughter with. Kendall Jenner laughs and says, “I thought you, like, went to a bank.”

Khloe Kardashian goes on to say that Tristan is aware of the whole thing. She says, ‘After my doctor's appointment, I talked to Tristan. Because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that's the smarter choice.’ However, she also confesses that things can get a little messy because she is not dating Tristan. Khloe Kardashian confesses, “But it's weird because Tristan and I, we're not together. I don't know which way to go. He has to sign, like, legal paperwork that he would just be my sperm donor. But you never know, like, what in three years if I get married to someone? And I'm like, 'You know what, I don't want that.'”

