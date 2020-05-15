Khloe Kardashian And True Thompson's Cutest Selfies Till Date

With most countries under lockdown, celebrities are sharing a piece of their lives on social media with their fans. Khloe Kardashian is no exception. In this time of the pandemic, she has been spending her time with her daughter True Thompson. Take a look at True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian's cutest selfies here.

True Thompson and Khloe Kardashian's cutest selfies

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram recently and shared a picture with her daughter and her nieces. She captioned the picture and wrote "Who runs the world.... GIRLS!!!". In the picture, all the kids are seen ready to go into the swimming pool. Take a look at it here.

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram recently and shared a selfie where she and her daughter True are seen smiling wide for the camera. Khloe Kardashian captioned the picture by writing, “Cheeessseeeeeeee,” between a couple of white heart emojis. In the picture, True can be seen sporting two buns in her hair. She is seen rocking a bright blue tank with white, purple, and pink stitches. True, who is just two years old, was also seen showing off her pierced ears and gold nameplate necklace in the picture. Take a look at the picture here.

Khloe took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her and her daughter. She captioned the video by writing "🤍Dreamy Dream 🤍". In the picture, Khloe is seen in a black t-shirt and True was seen sporting a pink night suit with ladybugs. Her tied buns make her look cute. Take a look.

Here are some more posts

