Earthquake In California: Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, And Other Celebs React

Khloe Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Clarkson, and other Hollywood celebrities have reacted to the recent earthquake in Los Angels, California. It was an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude. Read on to know more details about the story:

Hollywood celebs react to the LA earthquake

On Thursday, July 30, Los Angeles witnessed a 4.2 magnitude earthquake. The tremors were felt by the wide populace including L.A. residents and several Hollywood celebrities alike. Many celebs took to their social media handles and talked about this 4.2 magnitude earthquake. The earthquake started at 4.30 am according to the U.S. Geological survey.

Khloe Kardashian took to her social media handle on July 30, at 5.30 pm, and talked about the earthquake. In her social media post, she wrote, “Oh man!! Wow, that felt much bigger than a 4.5 #earthquake. So scary! Sneakers and my flashlight by my bed”. Here is the official tweet by Kardashian:

Oh man!! Wow that felt much bigger than a 4.5 #earthquake. So scary! Sneakers and my flashlight by my bed 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 30, 2020

Chrissy Teigen was with her kids when the earthquake happened. The 34-year-old model took to Twitter and said that 'nature is crazy'. She stated that it is 'always smaller than it feels'. She further said that it is keeping the people of L.A. 'excited'. She also said that her children were in her arms when the earthquake was felt but they later sat around and talked about how their 'ninja skills' can be totally helpful in this scenario.

Singer Kelly Clarkson, who is known for songs like Piece by Piece, Behind These Hazel Eyes, Mr Know It All, Catch My Breath, and I Do Not Hook Up, also took to her social media handle and talked about this earthquake. The singer shared a joke about the earthquake along with a GIF. Here is the official Twitter post by the My Life Would Suk Without You singer:

Me after earthquake:

We have to go back to bed.

My children: pic.twitter.com/D6z3U5qTeO — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 30, 2020

American TV host Karamo Brown also took to his official social media handle to talk about how felt after the earthquake. He wrote, “That literally just scared me. My entire house was shaking and my dogs were howling before and while it was happening. I’m awake now! 2020 enough is enough! #earthquake.” Here is the tweet:

That literally just scared me. My entire house was shaking and my dogs were howling before and while it was happening. I’m awake now! 2020 enough is enough! #earthquake pic.twitter.com/pM32K36T2e — Karamo (@Karamo) July 30, 2020

