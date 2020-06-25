Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Her Curves In A Black Swimsuit, Shares Pictures On Instagram

The American model Khloé Kardashian has recently released an Instagram post that features her in a black swimsuit. As per reports, Khloe released the picture because fans noticed her new look in the Pampers’ promotional campaign. Further, Khloe also shared a thread of videos in her story that feature her flaunting the outfit. Kardashian appears to be wearing a high-leg black one-piece in the Instagram post. She also paired her swimsuit with jet black designer shades. As per reports, the swimsuit is made of black matte nylon and projects a classic scoop neck-cut. Further, the swimsuit also has an open-back drawstring waist-cut, that truly makes a bold style statement.

Khloe Kardashian shared the Instagram post to promote her swimwear line Good American. The videos that are shot near the pool feature various parts of Khloe’s picture-perfect body. Further, Kardashian also re-posted some of the fan reactions in her Instagram story.

The Good American Line:

The new swimsuit line is now available on the Good American website. When you check out the new swimsuit line on the Good American website, you will also find reversible bikinis, leopard print, and metallic hue swimwear. These swimsuits have recently been launched along with the high-leg black one-piece.

Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram:

As of date, Khloe Kardashian’s bikini photos and videos are going viral on the internet. The model is a huge social media influencer. Kardashian has over 114 million followers on Instagram.

As of late, Khloe also shared a picture of herself in a golden bikini. The picture features Khloe flaunting her perfect curves at the poolside. Further, the model appears to have paired her outfit with large gold hoop earrings, a belly chain, diamond bracelets, and a ring. Khloe Kardashian's photo received several likes and comments on Instagram.

Recently, Khloe also promoted a diaper brand on her Instagram profile. Khloe’s Instagram stories featured adorable snaps of her two-year-old daughter, True Thompson. As per reports, the campaign was True Thompson’s first-ever sponsored post. The stories feature Khloe in a white full-sleeved cotton bodysuit paired with a pair of light-blue, high waisted jeans. As per reports, the jeans belonged to Khloe’s Good American brand.

All Images: Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram

