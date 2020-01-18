The Debate
Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Pic Has An Adorable Comment From Tristan Thompson

Hollywood News

Tristan Thompson complimented Khloe Kardashian on her latest project Twisted Love. Read more to know about the what comment did Tristan leave on Khloe's IG.

khloe kardashian

Tristan Thompson recently complimented her ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian on Instagram. The NBA star posted a congratulatory message on his Instagram story for her Khloe Kardashian. Tristan Thompson complimented Khloe Kardashian on her latest project Twisted Love. Both celebrities also have a 1-year-old daughter named True Thompson. Let us take a look at some more details about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

ALSO READ | Khloe Kardashian And True Thompson's Pictures Give Serious Mother-daughter Goals

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship

As per reports, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian officially broke up last March after Tristan was caught making out with Kylie Jenner at a house party. Though it was quite a heartbreaking situation for Khloe, she maintained a positive attitude on social media and stayed focused on co-parenting their 1-year-old daughter.

It is reportedly said that Tristan is trying to get Khloe back over the past few months and he has not been shy about letting people know about it. NBA player recently surprised Khloe with a beautiful diamond necklace. Including that the actor has been repeatedly leaving flirty comments on Khloe's Instagram account.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @goyardclub_ on

ALSO READ | When Trio Kim Kardashian, Kourtney And Khloe Gave Us Major Sister Goals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

ALSO READ | Kim Kardashian Boos Sister Khloe's Ex Tristan Thompson During Cavaliers Vs Lakers: WATCH

On the work front

In at interview, Khloe Kardashian also said that she will be a part of the six-part documentary series, Twisted Love which will air on Investigation Discovery (ID). Each episode of Twisted Love is about a trusted love that can turn into a treacherous fate.

Khloe Kardashian also said that she loves the idea of the stories. Furthermore, she said that these love stories will stun even the most hopeless romantic. Khloe Kardashian talked about how she was a fan of ID and has never encountered stories as shocking as these crimes of love and passion. 

ALSO READ | Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Toned Abs In Latest Post, Sister Kim Kardashian Showers Love

Image Courtesy: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Instagram

 

 

Published:
