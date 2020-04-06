Khloe Kardashian's Reaction After 'Mob Wives' Star Posts Breakdown Of Kim & Kourtney Fight

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is one of the most popular TV shows in the United States of America. In a recent episode, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian had a massive fallout that left the audiences in splits. Take a look at how Drita D’Avanzo portrayed the scenario and Khloe Kardashian’s hilarious reaction.

Khloe Kardashian reacts to Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian's fight video

Like everyone else, Drita D’Avanzo the Mob Wives star also has a personal take on the altercation between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. The 44-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the entire clip but with a pinch of sarcasm. Check out the post here below.

This hilarious video was shared by Drita D’Avanzo on April 3rd, 2020. This video clip is from the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians where Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian had a fight after the former passed some comments on Kourtney Kardashian about her work ethics which she did not take lightly. The Mob Wives star made the entire world laugh with her funny take on the matter. She even edited the video by putting her voice and giving a funny commentary to the incident.

Even Khloe Kardashian couldn’t help but crack up after watching the video and she even left a funny reply for the creator, Drita D’Avanzo in one of her videos. The Mob Wives star replied to Khloe Kardashian’s comment with equal humour and wit. Take a look at the comments below.

The video shared by Drita D'Avanzo also features Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. The fans seem to love the video and Drita D'avanzo's whole humorous take on the incident. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian don't seem to mind as the Mob Wives star has Khloe Kardashian's approval.

