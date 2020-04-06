The Debate
Khloe Kardashian's Reaction After 'Mob Wives' Star Posts Breakdown Of Kim & Kourtney Fight

Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian's fight on the show is going viral. This is how Khloe Kardashian reacted to the video shared by Drita D'Avanzo.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Khloe Kardashian

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is one of the most popular TV shows in the United States of America. In a recent episode, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian had a massive fallout that left the audiences in splits. Take a look at how Drita D’Avanzo portrayed the scenario and Khloe Kardashian’s hilarious reaction.

Read Also: Actor Jay Benedict Passes Away At 68 Due To Health Complications Arising From Coronavirus

Khloe Kardashian reacts to Kim Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian's fight video

Like everyone else, Drita D’Avanzo the Mob Wives star also has a personal take on the altercation between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. The 44-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the entire clip but with a pinch of sarcasm. Check out the post here below.

Read Also: Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson Deliver Tacos To The 'incredible Healthcare Workers'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Drita Davanzo (@dritadavanzoladyboss) on

This hilarious video was shared by Drita D’Avanzo on April 3rd, 2020. This video clip is from the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians where Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian had a fight after the former passed some comments on Kourtney Kardashian about her work ethics which she did not take lightly. The Mob Wives star made the entire world laugh with her funny take on the matter. She even edited the video by putting her voice and giving a funny commentary to the incident.

Read Also: Chris Hemsworth Has A Special Message For Indian Fans; Reveals 'Extraction' Trailer Date

Even Khloe Kardashian couldn’t help but crack up after watching the video and she even left a funny reply for the creator, Drita D’Avanzo in one of her videos. The Mob Wives star replied to Khloe Kardashian’s comment with equal humour and wit. Take a look at the comments below.

The video shared by Drita D'Avanzo also features Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. The fans seem to love the video and Drita D'avanzo's whole humorous take on the incident. Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian don't seem to mind as the Mob Wives star has Khloe Kardashian's approval.

Read Also: Kylie Jenner, Kim And Other Kardashian-Jenner Hair Makeover Looks Over The Years

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
