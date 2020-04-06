Kylie Jenner, Kim And Other Kardashian-Jenner Hair Makeover Looks Over The Years

Kardashians and Jenners are one of the most famous and photographed families and personalities in Hollywood. Most of the world knows that the Kardashians and Jenners are a great squad of loving sisters who have taken the world by a storm. They are a total of 7 siblings- sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and a brother Rob Kardashian.

These family names have become one of the most famous household names now. Fans look up to these sisters as an inspiration for fashion advice and makeup tips. In fact, many try to copy the famous looks set by them. Below, we have a compilation of the some of the best hairstyles sported by these sisters over the years-

Kardashian-Jenner hair-makeovers changes over the year-

Kim Kardashian in the all-new short sleek hairstyle and a stylish sunglasses.

Image courtesy: @kimkardashian

Kim in this curly long hairstyle with side partition.

Image courtesy: @kimkardashian

Sleek high ponytail hairstyle looks really amazing on Kim Kardashian.

Image courtesy: @kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian's stunning braided hairstyle with long hair looks amazing.

Image courtesy: @kimkardashian

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian looks stunning in this barbie style hairstyle with golden hair and straightened style.

Image courtesy: @kourtneykardash

Khloe Kardashian's golden curly hair look with a messy style.

Image courtesy: @khloekardashian

Kris Jenner's short hair in a curly style. This makeover looks really awesome on Kris Jenner.

Image courtesy: @krisjenner

A long golden braid hairstyle of Kylie Jenner looks amazing on her. Kylie is sitting beside the pool in her swimwear.

Image courtesy: @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner looks stunning in these yellow shade sleek short hairs and also the hair makeover is suiting her.

Image courtesy: @kyliejenner

Kendall Jenner looks beautiful in this sleek short hairs and black and yellow gown.

Image courtesy: @kendalljenner

