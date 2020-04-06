The Debate
Kylie Jenner, Kim And Other Kardashian-Jenner Hair Makeover Looks Over The Years

Hollywood News

Kylie Jenner, Kim, Khloe Kardashian & other sisters’ major hairstyle changes over the year. Let's take a look at the Kardashian-Jenner sisters' hairstyles.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kylie Jenner

Kardashians and Jenners are one of the most famous and photographed families and personalities in Hollywood. Most of the world knows that the Kardashians and Jenners are a great squad of loving sisters who have taken the world by a storm. They are a total of 7 siblings- sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and a brother Rob Kardashian.

These family names have become one of the most famous household names now. Fans look up to these sisters as an inspiration for fashion advice and makeup tips. In fact, many try to copy the famous looks set by them. Below, we have a compilation of the some of the best hairstyles sported by these sisters over the years-

Also read | Kim Kardashian To Kylie Jenner: Kar-Jenners' Major Hair Makeovers

Kardashian-Jenner hair-makeovers changes over the year-

Kim Kardashian in the all-new short sleek hairstyle and a stylish sunglasses.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Image courtesy: @kimkardashian

Kim in this curly long hairstyle with side partition.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Image courtesy: @kimkardashian

Sleek high ponytail hairstyle looks really amazing on Kim Kardashian. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Image courtesy: @kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian's stunning braided hairstyle with long hair looks amazing. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Image courtesy: @kimkardashian

Also read | Kylie Jenner Can Sport Any Hairstyle, And Her Instagram Is Proof

Kourtney Kardashian 

Kourtney Kardashian looks stunning in this barbie style hairstyle with golden hair and straightened style. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Image courtesy: @kourtneykardash

Khloe Kardashian's golden curly hair look with a messy style.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Image courtesy: @khloekardashian

Kris Jenner's short hair in a curly style. This makeover looks really awesome on Kris Jenner.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

Image courtesy: @krisjenner

Also read | Khloe Kardashian Reveals Watching 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Premiere With Tristan

A long golden braid hairstyle of Kylie Jenner looks amazing on her. Kylie is sitting beside the pool in her swimwear. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Image courtesy: @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner looks stunning in these yellow shade sleek short hairs and also the hair makeover is suiting her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Image courtesy: @kyliejenner

Kendall Jenner looks beautiful in this sleek short hairs and black and yellow gown. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Image courtesy: @kendalljenner

Also read | Khloe Kardashian Shares Prayers, Kylie Jenner Gives News Update During Coronavirus Crisis

 

 

