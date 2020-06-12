Khloe Kardashian Seen Cozying Up With Ex Tristan Thompson At A Friend's Birthday Party

Tristan Thompson and her ex Khloe Kardashian have been spending a lot of time together amid the Coronavirus pandemic. They broke up last year and since then have been co-parenting their daughter True. However, the former couple were spotted getting cosy at a friend’s birthday party recently.

Also Read | Khloe Kardashian Unaffected After Cynthia Erivo Shares A Video That Mocks Her

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson getting close at a birthday party

Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson were recently seen at a friend’s birthday party. According to the reports, the party was held at Tristan Thompson’s Los Angeles house. Tristan Thompson’s friend Jordan Clarkson shared a video on his Instagram stories recently in which the former couple Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen getting close to each other.

The video features Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson standing right next to each other as they sing Happy Birthday for their friend. In the video posted by Jordan Clarkson, Tristan Thompson is seen with his arm around Khloe Kardashian. This has raised eyebrows of their fans and speculations of their getting back together has started.

Also Read | Khloe Kardashian Is 'disgusted' Over George Floyd's Murder; Says 'Black Lives Do Matter'

According to various media reports, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are currently spending more time together amid the Coronavirus pandemic. This self-quarantine has given Tristan Thompson plenty of time to work on his friendship with Khloe Kardashian. The reports also added that he is spending more time together with his daughter and Khloe Kardashian.

Also Read | Khloe Kardashian's Favorite Colour Is White And Here's proof

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

With that said, they are not officially back together and they continue to be just friends and co-parents to their daughter True. Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson parted ways in February last year after his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. Since their split, the former couple has managed to maintain a positive friendly relationship and have been co-parenting their daughter True.

Also Read | Khloe Kardashian's 'Kocktails With Khloe': Everything You Need To Know About The Talk Show

Khloe Kardashian recently slammed down the rumours about her pregnancy. In the recent episodes of their show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it is shown that Khloe is asking her ex Tristan Thompson to be her sperm donor. However, she slammed the speculations that she was expecting. She took to her Twitter and said, “I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.”

I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.