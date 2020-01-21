Khloe Kardashian Is A Boss Lady In Real Life; A Look At The Brands Owned By 'KUWTK' Star

Khloe Kardashian is a popular socialite and TV personality. She first grabbed the attention when she appeared with her family in the much-celebrated reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Since then, Khloe has been in the limelight for her fashion, relationships and modelling work.

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian And True Thompson's Pictures Give Serious Mother-daughter Goals

Apart from being an independent boss lady, Khloe Kardashian is a full-time mommy to her little munchkin, True Thompson. She's a doting mother and her Instagram is flooded with their pictures together. Khloe Kardashian is an entrepreneur and has quite a few brands under her credit. From owning a denim brand to a cosmetic one, the diva has invested in a lot of ventures. Take a look at the number of businesses owned by Khloe Kardashian.

Also Read: Is Khloe Kardashian Obsessed With The Colour White? These Photos Sure Suggest So

Brands owned by Khloe Kardashian

1. Good American

Khloe Kardashian collaborated with Emma Grede to start her own denim label called Good American. The denim brand offers its customers a variety of latest and trending denim styles in numerous sizes. Good American is one of the most successful running businesses of Khloe Kardashian.

2. Dash

You must have heard about Dash in quite a few seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Dash is a boutique, co-owned by all the three Kardashian sisters-Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney. Dash has quite a few other branches, apart from the original garment store in Calabasas. From dresses, blouses to bikini you get everything you can think of in the family's store Dash.

Also Read: Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Latest Episode Highlights And Updates

3. Kardashian Glow & Kardashian Beauty

Khloe Kardashian and her sisters Kim and Kourtney are blessed with flawless skin and are often praised for it. Hence, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars started their own makeup labels called Kardashian Glow and Kardashian Beauty, to share their skincare secrets with the world. Both the Keeping Up With The Kardashians cosmetics labels are quite popular amongst teenagers and are a big name in the beauty industry.

4. Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian took the internet by storm when she lost oodles of weight and transformed herself. She shocked the fans once again when she turned into a co-producer for an American reality TV show, titled Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian. The show helps obese individuals and couples to lose weight in a specific time. Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian was a massive hit with the audiences and is still running strong on the American TRP charts.

Also Read: Keeping Up With The Kardashians And Other Reality Shows That Have Become Guilty Pleasures

5. Khloe Kardashian app

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also has an official app under her name. The app helps you to follow Khloe, and stay updated with activities done by her. One can shop as well on the official Khloe Kardashian mobile application.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.