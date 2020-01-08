The Debate
Is Khloe Kardashian Obsessed With The Colour White? These Photos Sure Suggest So

Hollywood News

Khloe Kardashian is an American TV personality & popular socialite. Khloe's social media is flooded with pictures in white outfits. Take a look at our top picks

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian is a popular socialite and TV personality. She first grabbed attention when she appeared with her family in the much-celebrated reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Since then, Khloe has been in the limelight. 

The stunning diva is also an entrepreneur in real life and has multiple brand labels under her credit. Some of her popular brands are Dash, Kardashian Beauty and Kardashian Glow. She is the face of the famous American reality TV show Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian. 

Khloe Kardashian is a doting single mother to her daughter True Thompson.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Khloe is a fashion enthusiast and doesn't disappoint her fans with her impeccable fashion sense. She is often papped in uber-chic outfits with her adorable daughter on various occasions.

However, we can't fail to notice the obsession Khloe Kardashian has for the colour white. In most of her Instagram pictures, she can be seen sporting white coloured apparels. Take a look-

Also Read: Ariana Grande: Check The Victorious Actor's Love For Black And White Pictures

Khloe Kardashian photos in stylish white outfits

1. Khloe Kardashian rocks all-white outfit like a boss

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

2. Khloe Kardashian stuns in a white mini dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Looks Unrecognisable As A Brunette In Kendall's Throwback Video | WATCH

3. Khloe Kardashian dressed as Cruella DeVill 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

4. Khloe Kardashian's uber-cool casual look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian's Ex Tristan Thompson Is Going All In To Win Back The KUWTK Star

6. Khloe Kardashian in a quirky outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

7. Khloe Kardashian in a princess dress with True

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Posts Melts Tristan Thompson's Heart. See Pics

 

 

Published:
