Is Khloe Kardashian Obsessed With The Colour White? These Photos Sure Suggest So

Khloe Kardashian is a popular socialite and TV personality. She first grabbed attention when she appeared with her family in the much-celebrated reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Since then, Khloe has been in the limelight.

The stunning diva is also an entrepreneur in real life and has multiple brand labels under her credit. Some of her popular brands are Dash, Kardashian Beauty and Kardashian Glow. She is the face of the famous American reality TV show Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian is a doting single mother to her daughter True Thompson.

Khloe is a fashion enthusiast and doesn't disappoint her fans with her impeccable fashion sense. She is often papped in uber-chic outfits with her adorable daughter on various occasions.

However, we can't fail to notice the obsession Khloe Kardashian has for the colour white. In most of her Instagram pictures, she can be seen sporting white coloured apparels. Take a look-

Khloe Kardashian photos in stylish white outfits

1. Khloe Kardashian rocks all-white outfit like a boss

2. Khloe Kardashian stuns in a white mini dress

3. Khloe Kardashian dressed as Cruella DeVill

4. Khloe Kardashian's uber-cool casual look

6. Khloe Kardashian in a quirky outfit

7. Khloe Kardashian in a princess dress with True

