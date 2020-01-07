Keeping Up With The Kardashians And Other Reality Shows That Have Become Guilty Pleasures

In the world of technology, there are several ways of finding entertainment. However, TV reality shows are guilty pleasures one can never find themselves avoiding it. These reality shows are interesting and make the audience go crazy with thrill and amazement. So, here is the list of some of the many top TV reality shows that have become a guilty pleasure for many.

Keeping up with the Kardashians

Keeping up with the Kardashians started airing in October 2007. It is the show where popular celebrities from the Kardashian and Jenner Clan come together to give an insight into their personal life.

Many fans find the show super interesting as it not only provides them more knowledge about the life of their favourite stars but also how they take challenges, how to feel and what they do. The Kardashians never fail to amaze their audience with many interesting things coming up with time.

The Bachelor

The Bachelor is one of the most popular TV reality show where a man dates a group of women for several weeks in search of true love and a life partner. Many countries have found its alternate version. For instance, in India, the show Swayamvar was launched based on the same concept.

Many people binge this show to enjoy the spice and uniqueness of the show. The recent season of The Bachelor showcases the Pilot, Peter Weber and his journey of finding true love. Fans love the changes in the show and how interestingly it is transcending. It makes them curious about who will be the lucky girl.

Survivor

This show is wondrous and one cannot stop watching it as it is filled with adventure and thrill while showcasing the jest of survival. In this show, a bunch of strangers are taken to an isolated location, where they fight for survival to gather food, provide shelter, fire and more for themselves. The contestants compete with each other to win immunity or get eliminated. The best part about the show is that in the end, there can only be one winner and this is extremely interesting.

