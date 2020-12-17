Khloe Kardashian Points To A Mistake On Family Christmas Card, Calls It "rude"

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram handle and pointed out a mistake on her family Christmas card from decades ago. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star deemed the mistake as “Disrespectful” and “Rude”. She shared the image to show her fans what the mistake on the card was and fans can’t keep calm.

Khloe Kardashian points out a mistake in her family Christmas card

In the family card of the Kardashians from the early 1990s. Khloe looked adorable holding her father’s hand in the picture and wearing her hair in a half knotted ponytail. However, her name was spelled wrong in the family Christmas card.

Khloe posted the picture where she drew attention to the mistake in her name’s spelling. She wrote in the caption, “Wait!! @90sAnxiety just pointed out the typo in my name!! So Rude! The disrespect of it all LOL (sic)”. Check out the post below.

Throwback Kardashians' Christmas cards from the early 1990s

In the picture, Kourtney, Kim and Rob were also seen posing along with Khloe and their father, Robert Kardashian. The Instagram page of 90s Anxiety had posted another adorable picture of the family where they were all smiles for the camera.

Netizens react to the wrong spelling of Khloe on Kardashians' Christmas card

When fans of the TV celebrities found out about the mistake in the family Christmas card, they flocked to the post and left their comments and reactions on the post. A number of fans highlighted the spelling mistake on the card.

Several people thought that the mistake was honest and could have happened to anyone. Many other people also commented on the post with laughing emoticons. Check out some of the comments by netizens on the post below.

A number of people commented about how cute they all look in the throwback picture and sent much love to the family. Many other people also shared the photos on their social media handles and wrote how adorable the Kardashians look back then. Check out some of the comments below.

Khloe Kardashian's Instagram: Khloe recently posted a picture with a message "live with a grateful heart". Check out the post below.

