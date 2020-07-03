Khloe Kardashian Speaks About 'people Who Mishandle' Amid Patch-up Rumours With Tristan

Reality TV show star Khloe Kardashian recently posted a series of cryptic posts on her Instagram handle about love, gratitude, and healthy relationships. In the first picture, Khloe Kardashian spoke about loyalty and revealed that she is still holding secrets for those, who are trying to ‘throw dirt on her name’. Take a look:

In the second picture, Khloe Kardashian spoke about people mishandling each other. Several reports suggest that Khloe Kardashian aimed these pictures at her ex-husband, Tristan Thompson after it was reported that the power couple was thinking to reconcile and give their relationship ‘another chance’. Tristan Thompson is working hard to prove himself worthy and has been a great dad to his daughter True, claims a report published in a leading news daily. The report further added that Khloe Kardashian had stood by Tristan even when the NBA player cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter in 2017.

If the reports are to be believed, Khloe Kardashian dumped Tristan Thompson in February 2019 after learning that he shared an intimate relationship with her half-sister Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. The speculations about Khloe and Tristian’s engagement have been rife on social after Khloe posted photos from her birthday party on her Instagram, which features the reality show star wearing a massive pear-shaped diamond on her left-hand ring finger.

Khloe and Tristan's claim

Tristan Thompson and Khloe recently made it to the news when they threatened to sue an anonymous woman, who had earlier claimed Thompson to be her child’s father. As per a report published by a leading news publication, the couple has now reportedly sent a cease and desist letter, in which the anonymous woman has been asked to stop defaming them by fabricating lies. This comes after it was reported that Tristan took a paternity test back in January 2020.

Meanwhile, Khloe is currently working on Keeping Up with the Kardashians that is an American reality television series that airs on the E! cable network. The show focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian–Jenner blended family. The series debuted on October 14, 2007, and has subsequently become one of the longest-running reality television series in the country. The eighteenth season premiered on March 26, 2020.

(Image credits: Khloe Kardashian Instagram)

