Khloe Kardashian's Ex-Tristan Sparks Reconciliation Rumours, Swoons Over Life-like Pillow

Reality star Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson was seen being a part of Khloe’s 36th birthday celebration. On Saturday, Khloe Kardashian reunited with her family while being in the lockdown for celebrating her birthday. NBA star Tristan Thompson took to his Instagram story and swooned over a life like a pillow of his former girlfriend.

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend gushes over her

On Saturday, Tristan Thompson shared a photo of a life-like pillow on his Instagram story and captioned it ‘lawd gawd’. To add fuel to their rumours of reconciliation, Tristan Thompson also added two heart emojis before and two after the text. Check out the picture shared on Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s Instagram story.

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson also shared a heartfelt post for Khloe Kardashian on her birthday. In the post, he wrote that Khloe Kardashian has changed his life for the better. He also called Khloe Kardashian ‘beautiful’ and ‘loving’ and added that he thanks God for what she is.

Towards the end of the post, Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson said that his former lady love ‘deserves the world’. Tristan Thompson wrote that he loves her in the social media post.

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan took to his Instagram and wrote, “I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian.”

After Tristan penned down the emotional message Khloe Kardashian on Instagram reciprocated by saying that the post was ‘sweet’. Apart from Khloe, her sister Kim Kardashian stated that the post was ‘so beyond sweet’, while her brother Robert Kardashian shared two blue heart emojis on the post. Tristan Thompson has been quarantining with the reality star and co-parenting their one-year-old daughter True.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had a turbulent relationship in the past. It has been reported that the couple called it quits in 2018 after Tristan was allegedly seen kissing Kylie Jenner’s then best friend Jordyn Woods. Prior to which, the couple had broken up just before their daughter was born after reports of Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian had started making the rounds.

