Khloe Kardashian's Ex Tristan Thompson Is Going All In To Win Back The KUWTK Star

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson is reportedly trying to get back with Khloe. According to a media portal’s report, the NBA star is leaving no stones unturned to win his ex-girlfriend back after the two split up a year ago. Read on to know more details about this story.

Does Tristan Thompson want to get back with Khloe Kardashian?

Tristan Thompson and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian split up a year ago. The reason for their breakup was Tristan cheating on Khloe while she was pregnant. A few months later, Tristan was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods. All of these reasons were reported to be the main reason for Tristan and Khloe’s break up.

Also read | Khloe Kardashian's Reveals Her New Year Resolution, Posts A Cryptic Story For Ex Tristan

But according to a media portal’s report, Tristan Thompson wants to get back with Khloe Kardashian. Fans have also been speculating about this since Tristan has been flirting with Khloe on social media and does not miss out on a chance to appreciate her. According to the report, Tristan could not stop raving about Khloe Kardashian during the annual Kar-Jenner Christmas Eve bash. Tristan Thompson was also seen attending the party but was reportedly strictly there to take care of his and Khloe's daughter True.

Furthermore, the report suggests that Tristan is all in on getting Khloe back in his life. He wants to rekindle the love they had shared and he is trying to figure out ways for that to happen. But the same media portal’s report has also talked about Khloe’s take on the entire situation. According to the report, Tristan is saying he wants to go all-in on winning Khloe back. Khloe is also letting him do so since it makes her feel good, but she’s let everyone around her know that she’s not interested in getting back with Tristan. She just wants to co-parent their daughter True with him.

Also read | Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Posts Melts Tristan Thompson's Heart. See Pics

The report further states that things have gotten better between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson post all the scandals that led to their breakup. But Khloe will never be able to trust him again after he cheated on her. Khloe is once again open to the idea of dating but she is not really ready to date, suggests the report. The Kardashian sister is more focused on raising her daughter True and being a hands-on mother.

Also read | Did Khloe Kardashian Shade Jordyn Woods Over Her Lie Detector Revelation? Details Inside

Also read | Khloe Kardashian Spending 'more Time' With Ex Tristan,raising Daughter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.