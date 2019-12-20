Khloe Kardashian's Reveals Her New Year Resolution, Posts A Cryptic Story For Ex Tristan

Khloe Kardashian recently took to her Instagram story and revealed her New Year’s resolution. Her post has been garnering major headlines since the reality star has been through a rough year. Read on to know more about this story.

Khloe Kardashian reveals her New Year’s resolution

Khloe Kardashian has had a rough year. She not only witnessed a close friend of her family, Jordyn Woods, kissing her ex, Tristan Thompson, but also saw her non-stop interviews regarding the after-effects of this entire scandal. Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson is also her daughter True’s father.

Recently, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram story and has revealed her New Year’s resolution. Khloe Kardashian posted a quote that stated, “2020 is very personal. I owe myself a lot.” This quote came as a re-post of another account. However, fans are speculating Khloe Kardashian is making a big statement through her Instagram story. This Instagram story seems to be her approach to the new decade.

After the first story, Khloe Kardashian also posted another story that seemed to be connected to the first one. The Instagram story stated that “Make sure you don’t start seeing yourself through the eyes of those who don’t value you. Know your worth even if they don’t”. This second Instagram story also received immense speculation. Fans are speculating that this cryptic post was aimed at her ex Tristan Thompson.

As mentioned earlier, Khloe Kardashian has had a rough year. Her ex-NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson was caught cheating on her while she was pregnant. This lead to Khloe Kardashian’s breakup with Tristan. A few months later, Tristan Thompson was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods. This lead to a highly publicised scandal within the Kardashian-Jenner family. This kissing scandal is still getting major limelight after Jordyn Woods performed a lie detector test on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show Red Table Talk.

