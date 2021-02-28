Khloe Kardashian's Photo Shoot Receives Flak From Netizens Who Accuse Her Of Photoshop

The Kardashians are always under a lot of scrutiny for everything they put up on social media and this time, it is Khloe Kardashian who is receiving a lot of criticism for her latest photoshoot with Good American. Netizens have accused the reality TV celebrity of "over editing" and using photoshop to enhance features and angles which is unbelievable to them. The photo in question published on the official page of Good American on Instagram.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Khloe Kardashian photoshop controversy

In the post, Khloe is seen wearing a bralette top and a pair of blue denim jeans as she is posing sitting on a couch with a backyard in the background. To round up her look, she left her hair open and is wearing a pair of stilettos matching her top. Check out the post below.

Khloe Kardashian photos

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Netizens react

As soon as the post went up on social media, netizens took to various social media platforms to talk about Khloe Kardashian’s photoshoot. Netizens stated in the comment section of the post that in the picture, Khloe’s feet have been edited and elongated making it seem like her feet are unusually big. Several netizens commented, “Why the picture is stretched out?” and “Who approved this ad”.

Many other people also compared the photoshoot to an ad campaign done by Steve Madden in the 1990s. They talked about how the ad campaign would showgirls with unusually large heads. However, the netizens further stated that while they get the idea of showing the image at an elongated angle to throw focus on the feet of the model, they feel it’s a failed attempt. Check out some of the comments by netizens on Khloe Kardashian’s latest photoshoot below.

Some netizens noted that her face looks very different and they could not recognise her until they saw the tag. Many other people on social media stated that they thought it was Selena Gomez while some thought it was Caitlyn. Some adviced Khloe to “slow down on face tune” which is a photo editing app to enhance one’s facial features. Check out some of the comments by netizens on Khloe Kardashian’s latest photoshoot below.

Many other netizens also wrote in the comments that they are embarrassed for her and wondered how could she agree to so much editing. Many other netizens stated that they feel Khloe is so beautiful and does not need to edit her face but still she goes over the top with editing. Several other netizens asked her why does she have to put on so much make and on top of that edit the image.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Image credits: Good American Ig & Khloe Kardashian IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.